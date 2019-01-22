‘We have to fight’ – Canaries winger ready to battle for his promotion dream

Search

22 January, 2019 - 17:00
Onel Hernandez helped the Canaries beat Birmingham 3-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez helped the Canaries beat Birmingham 3-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Onel Hernandez is delighted with Norwich City’s season so far – but isn’t allowing himself to dream of promotion to the Premier League just yet.

The Canaries are in a great position with 18 games to go, a point behind leaders Leeds, three ahead of third-placed West Brom and nine clear of dropping out of the play-off places.

Mixed with an exciting playing style and plenty of positivity on and off the pitch, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling business end of the campaign.

“It’s a dream right now but we have to take things step-by-step,” Hernandez said cautiously. “Of course it’s nice to dream about being promoted but there’s a long way to go.

“There are lots more games and we have to fight.”

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez has been an important played for City boss Daniel Farke this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesCuban winger Onel Hernandez has been an important played for City boss Daniel Farke this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

That continues with a huge clash with fourth-placed Sheffield United on Saturday, who would leapfrog City with victory at Carrow Road due to a better goal difference.

However, the former Germany Under-18 international feels head coach Daniel Farke has proved he knows how to get the best out of his squad.

“He is a good coach,” the Cuba-born winger continued. “For me it was sometimes hard at the start because he only spoke English in the changing room and around the pitch. But now I understand more and even at the start, he would explain things to me in German.

“He brings his philosophy on the pitch, which is good. You can see it every week and that’s why we are near the top.

“I like that we have the ball a lot, this is the football that I like to play. We have had a lot of games where we have scored.

“(Teemu) Pukki is a killer for me, he scores every time, which is amazing! We have had a lot of nice games where we haven’t lost and come back to draw or win and that’s why it’s amazing to play with these lads.”

The 25-year-old has five goals and seven assists to his name from 25 games so far this season. Speaking to City’s matchday programme, he added: “I always wanted the chance to play in England, I heard a lot about England and that the Championship is the best second (tier) league in the world.

“That’s why I moved at the chance and why I came here. For me it was the right decision and I love it here.”

