‘I wasn’t happy with my last performance’ – Norwich City star rights Preston wrong at Bolton

Norwich City - and Tom Trybull - were at their fluent best as they swept Bolton Wanderers aside at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull was pleased to put things right for personal and collective reasons, as Norwich City swatted aside Bolton.

Teemu Pukki celebrates opening the scoring for Norwich City at Bolton - and setting them on their way to an 18th Championship victory of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki celebrates opening the scoring for Norwich City at Bolton - and setting them on their way to an 18th Championship victory of the season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries put in a perfect response to their 3-1 midweek defeat at Alex Neil’s Preston, and Trybull was among those to really impress in City’s 4-0 victory over Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Bolton was Trybull’s sixth successive Championship start – and as good as any of his performances this season as City’s deepest lying midfielder.

“Yeah, I am enjoying it,” smiled Trybull. “I believe always in myself, in how I can play football and what I’m capable to do. I think you can see it on the pitch.

“I was not happy with my last performance at Preston, but the games especially before that I showed some very good games I think.

“To be important for the team and to do my job, which is coming in my first position, I’m happy to play and to help the team to show good performances.

“I take my chance with both hands and I was patient enough to wait for it, then I tried to take it.”

While Leeds enjoyed a free weekend, City took advantage as their victory took them back to the top of the Championship – thanks to another brace from a striker in prolific form, Teemu Pukki.

“I mean, if you have a striker like him in the team who needs one chance and is scoring one goal, it helps always,” said Trybull.

“He has 24 goals now? So he puts you in front with that first shot probably, and an early goal always helps you to start well – we’re absolutely pleased with his goals, for sure.

“An early goal in any game always helps. We showed it last weekend against Ipswich that we are capable to score very early in the game, and that it helps to get self-confidence also, to play our game and to keep going.

“I mean, victory most of the times is enjoyable. It was a very good game, especially in the first half. We can speak about the penalty and chances we missed but yeah, after the defeat on Wednesday we showed good character, we showed a good result and good game. It was really important for the upcoming weeks.

“Everybody knows you can’t win the whole season in the last few games. So it’s very important to show after a defeat like Wednesday a good reaction and good character – what we did here – and I’m very proud of the team that we won this game in the way we did.”

