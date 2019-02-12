WATCH: Unlucky Norwich City player washes Daniel Farke’s car

Daniel Farke got a result when Marco Stiepermann fell foul of the wheel of fortune and landed on cleaning the manager's car. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Some might say it’s a little Krul of the goalie to post it on the internet.

But Canaries fans were entertained to see Norwich City’s Marco Stiepermann washing Daniel Farke’s car after falling foul of the wheel of fortune - a training game which offers players the chance to get out of paying petty fines.

It’s commonplace in football for players to be fined for minor incidents, such as being late for a meeting or using their phone during a meal, and it seems the fine the German midfielder was hoping to avoid amounted to £50.

If Stiepermann had been lucky he might have landed on a segment of the wheel that said ‘no fine’, or the option to half the fine, but instead he landed on ‘clean the manager’s car (inside and out)’.

City goalie Tim Krul did one better that a fan’s request to post pictures of the punishment, and instead posted a clip of the action, captioned “nice day for it”, on Twitter.

Stacey Murrell commented: “This is too good.”

Mark Davies said: “Looks like he’s done that before to be honest.”

@amimont2 remarked on Stiepermann’s attire in the video, saying: “Nothing says you’re a proper Norfolk boy more than a set of @JohnDeere overalls.”