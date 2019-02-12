Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

WATCH: Unlucky Norwich City player washes Daniel Farke’s car

PUBLISHED: 15:38 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 27 February 2019

Daniel Farke got a result when Marco Stiepermann fell foul of the wheel of fortune and landed on cleaning the manager's car. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Daniel Farke got a result when Marco Stiepermann fell foul of the wheel of fortune and landed on cleaning the manager's car. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Some might say it’s a little Krul of the goalie to post it on the internet.

But Canaries fans were entertained to see Norwich City’s Marco Stiepermann washing Daniel Farke’s car after falling foul of the wheel of fortune - a training game which offers players the chance to get out of paying petty fines.

It’s commonplace in football for players to be fined for minor incidents, such as being late for a meeting or using their phone during a meal, and it seems the fine the German midfielder was hoping to avoid amounted to £50.

If Stiepermann had been lucky he might have landed on a segment of the wheel that said ‘no fine’, or the option to half the fine, but instead he landed on ‘clean the manager’s car (inside and out)’.

READ MORE: City players in hysterics as Stiepermann has to clean Farke’s car thanks to Colney’s wheel of fortune

City goalie Tim Krul did one better that a fan’s request to post pictures of the punishment, and instead posted a clip of the action, captioned “nice day for it”, on Twitter.

Stacey Murrell commented: “This is too good.”

Mark Davies said: “Looks like he’s done that before to be honest.”

@amimont2 remarked on Stiepermann’s attire in the video, saying: “Nothing says you’re a proper Norfolk boy more than a set of @JohnDeere overalls.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Mother describes horror after lorry smashed into car with her baby inside

Keira O’'Donoughoe with son Freddie and Florence. Picture: Keira O’Donoughoe

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father found dead hours after going missing

Police confirmed body found in Attleborough is that of missing man Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Highly rated Norwich restaurant reopens as build-your-own drinks bar

Anna and Ben Eyre of B'nou Norwich, which has been transformed into a quirky bar, with design your own cocktails and a welcoming family vibe. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family rushes to Thailand to be by their unconscious son’s side after tragic accident

Jordan Grimmer from Carlton Colville fell and hit his head while holidaying with friends. Picture: Contributed by the Grimmer Family

New dessert cafe to open in Norwich

A new dessert retailer will be coming to Norwich, as Delightful Desserts moves into Castle Mall. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists