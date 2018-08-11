Norwich City v West Brom: The Lowdown

Video

Norwich City target a winning start at Carrow Road - get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations in our handy guide.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Marco Stiepermann and Ivo Pinto are included in the squad. Stiepermann returned to training on Tuesday after a knee problem forced him off at Birmingham, while Pinto has now had two weeks of training following the hamstring problem that curtailed his pre-season.

Jamal Lewis was back in training but suffered a dead leg in midweek and will not be considered. Daniel Farke reported no other fresh injury concerns.

Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour but Mario Vrancic (pelvis), Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are all out longer term.

ALBION TEAM NEWS

Craig Dawson remains a major injury doubt with a thigh problem.

FROM THE DUGOUT

'Perhaps we are not the favourite in this game but one thing for sure we try to be brave and rebellious and I am pretty sure we will have a chance.

'They know right now they are not in their rhythm and there is already pressure on them to win that first game, after taking one point from the first two, so they will be highly motivated.

'When I look at the squad they have some unbelievable opportunities in the offence. I am pretty sure (Dwight) Gayle will have his first appearance in the starting line up but you also have (Jay) Rodriguez, (Matt) Phillips, Harvey Barnes and (Oliver) Burke. Many quality players,' Daniel Farke.

'It's their first home game of the season. The atmosphere will be up again.

'It'll be a similar experience to the one we had at Forest on Tuesday night. We've spoken about this division and what lies ahead.

'Norwich have a lot of players from Europe so it'll be a different test and a test of our character.

'It's another difficult game but it's another hurdle we're looking forward to. They'll be buoyed by their point at Birmingham City last week. But we've got that, too,' Darren Moore.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (3-4-1-2): Krul, Hanley, Zimmermann, Klose, Marshall, Trybull, Tettey, Husband, Leitner, Hernandez, Rhodes.

West Brom (4-4-1-1): Johnstone, Adarabioyo, Bartley, Hegazi, Gibbs, Phillips, Livermore, Brunt, Barnes, Morrison, Gayle.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 13/8

Draw: 11/5

WBA: 17/10

ONE TO WATCH – DWIGHT GAYLE

Prolific striker in the Football League who was part of Newcastle's Championship promotion-winning squad in 2017. Painfully scored a hat-trick against Norwich in a bizarre 4-3 defeat for the Canaries on Tyneside that campaign. Joined the Baggies on a season-long loan.

REFEREE – LEE MASON (Lancs)

First appointment of the new season for the long time Premier League official. First time officiating at Carrow Road since City's 5-4 Premier League defeat to Liverpool in January 2016.