WATCH: Key moments from Norwich City’s 4-3 Championship defeat against West Brom - and THAT Tim Krul gaffe

Video

Published: 12:07 PM August 12, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Jordan Rhodes has had an eventful start to his Norwich City career. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were edged out in a bizarre 4-3 Championship loss to recently relegated West Brom at Carrow Road.

City had claimed the lead midway through the first half through Jordan Rhodes but saw the visitors grab an undeserved equaliser from the penalty spot through Jay Rodriguez, with Rhodes missing a chance to reclaim the lead from the penalty spot before the break.

The Baggies moved into a 3-1 lead after the break after City keeper Tim Krul had fumbled a Rodriguez shot into his net and Harvey Barnes had blasted a fine shot in from the edge of the box.

Teemu Pukki brought the hosts to 3-2 behind before Hal Robson-Kanu eased the Baggies 4-2 up, only for City skipper Grant Hanley to thump a header home from close range to make it 4-3 late on.

You may also want to watch:

• Watch the key moments from City's opening Carrow Road league game.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavittPaddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davittPaddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt