WATCH: Key moments from Norwich City’s 4-3 Championship defeat against West Brom - and THAT Tim Krul gaffe
Norwich City were edged out in a bizarre 4-3 Championship loss to recently relegated West Brom at Carrow Road.
City had claimed the lead midway through the first half through Jordan Rhodes but saw the visitors grab an undeserved equaliser from the penalty spot through Jay Rodriguez, with Rhodes missing a chance to reclaim the lead from the penalty spot before the break.
The Baggies moved into a 3-1 lead after the break after City keeper Tim Krul had fumbled a Rodriguez shot into his net and Harvey Barnes had blasted a fine shot in from the edge of the box.
Teemu Pukki brought the hosts to 3-2 behind before Hal Robson-Kanu eased the Baggies 4-2 up, only for City skipper Grant Hanley to thump a header home from close range to make it 4-3 late on.
• Watch the key moments from City's opening Carrow Road league game.
