Norwich City v Sheffield United - Press Conference RECAP

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call on Friday afternoon ahead of Norwich City’s Championship game against Sheffield United - and we had the key news from Colney.

Farke delivered a fitness update on Emi Buendia, who was inspirational in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last time out before he was forced out of the Carrow Road victory with a dead leg.

The City chief also provided a bulletin on the rest of the players involved against the Blues. Marco Stiepermann made his return from a thigh injury in an impressive outing.

Alex Tettey (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) are both ruled out for the Blades’ visit to Norfolk on Saturday. Midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) has not featured since the 1-0 league win at Blackburn on December 22.

All three are targeting a return to action in the upcoming league games, with City travelling to leaders Leeds next weekend followed by Ipswich Town’s derby visit on February 10.

