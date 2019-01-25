Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Updated

Norwich City v Sheffield United - Press Conference RECAP

25 January, 2019 - 13:45
Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call on Friday afternoon ahead of Norwich City’s Championship game against Sheffield United - and we had the key news from Colney.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke delivered a fitness update on Emi Buendia, who was inspirational in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last time out before he was forced out of the Carrow Road victory with a dead leg.

The City chief also provided a bulletin on the rest of the players involved against the Blues. Marco Stiepermann made his return from a thigh injury in an impressive outing.

Alex Tettey (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) are both ruled out for the Blades’ visit to Norfolk on Saturday. Midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) has not featured since the 1-0 league win at Blackburn on December 22.

All three are targeting a return to action in the upcoming league games, with City travelling to leaders Leeds next weekend followed by Ipswich Town’s derby visit on February 10.

• Recap the main lines from the press conference in the window above

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Norwich City v Sheffield United - Press Conference RECAP

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists