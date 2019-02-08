Live

Norwich City v Ipswich Town - Press Conference LIVE

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship derby against Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town on Friday, with updates from 12:30pm, and we have the headlines.

Farke will address the media at Colney ahead of the second East Anglian derby of the season as City look to maintain their promotion push and edge the Blues a step closer League One.

Farke is expected to provide a fitness bulletin on the squad who triumphed at Elland Road. Tom Trybull came off with a gashed foot although Alex Tettey did make a late cameo after missing recent games with a groin injury.

The City chief will also confirm how close Timm Klose (knee) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (ankle) are to a return and whether deadline day signing Philip Heise is in the mix for this weekend.

