STARTING XIs: Canaries unchanged but Swans lose star striker to illness

PUBLISHED: 18:54 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 08 March 2019

Oli McBurnie misses out for Swansea against Norwich City due to illness Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oli McBurnie misses out for Swansea against Norwich City due to illness Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have stuck with the same starting XI for the fourth consecutive game, as Kenny McLean holds off the challenge of the fit-again Moritz Leitner in midfield for tonight’s Carrow Road clash with Swansea.

The only changes for the Canaries come on the bench, with Todd Cantwell returning in place of Alex Tettey after shaking off a thigh issue and the experience of Michael McGovern replacing young keeper Aston Oxborough.

The Canaries are looking to win their fourth game on the spin to ensure they remain top of the Championship table, regardless of how their automatic promotion rivals perform tomorrow.

Ahead of kick-off they sit two points clear of second-placed Leeds, who go to play-off chasing Bristol City on Saturday, and four ahead of third-placed Sheffield United, who hosts relegation-battling local rivals Rotherham tomorrow lunchtime.

Swansea make one enforced change for the televised encounter, with top scorer Oli McBurnie struck down by illness and replaced by former Ipswich loanee Bersant Celina, leaving the visitors with six substitutes.

The Scotland international had scored 10 in his last 10 games so his absence comes as a boost for Norwich and has 18 goals in 37 games in all competition to his name this season.

Two former Canaries, Martin Olsson and Leroy Fer, are currently out injured but former right-back Kyle Naughton features for the visitors – who made 32 appearances during the 2011-12 campaign while on loan from Tottenham.

The Swans have struggled to shake their Premier League relegation hangover since bringing in Graham Potter last summer and sit 14th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs ahead of kick-off.

The Welsh side beat lowly Bolton 2-0 at home last weekend but have lost their last three away games, at Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Bristol City.

Swansea haven’t won in Norfolk for over 10 years, since a 3-2 Championship win in November 2008, during a relegation season for Norwich – with City winning three of the five Carrow Road meetings since then.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, McLean; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Klose, Cantwell, Leitner, Vrancic, Rhodes

SWANSEA: Nordfeldt; Naughton, van der Hoorn (C), Carter-Vickers, Roberts; Grimes, Byers; Dyer, Celina, Routledge; James. Subs: Mulder (GK), John, Harris, McKay, Fulton, Baker-Richardson

REFEREE: Rob Jones (Merseyside)

