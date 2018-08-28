STARTING XIs: Canaries unchanged but Lambert makes big changes for Ipswich

Christoph Zimmermann captains Norwich on derby day

Norwich City are unchanged for today’s East Anglian derby but Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has made five changes to his starting XI, bringing left-back Jonas Knudsen out of the shadows.

Norwich continue with the same squad which won 3-1 so impressively at Leeds last weekend but Knudsen, who has twice scored on derby day before, replaces youngster Myles Kenlock at left-back for Town.

Hull loanee Will Keane replaces Huddersfield loanee Colin Quaner up front for the Blues, with Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah coming in for Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan replacing Flynn Downes in midfield, with captain Luke Chambers fit enough to return in central defence.

The Canaries go into the game looking to reclaim top spot, after seeing Leeds edge a point ahead with a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Middlesbrough yesterday.

Sheffield United threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Aston Villa on Friday as well, opening up an opportunity for the Canaries to move five points clear of third place with a win.

Daniel Farke’s team have lost just one of their last 18 Championship games to put themselves in a fine position in the automatic promotion race with 16 games remaining.

They are looking to extend the club’s local dominance over Ipswich to 12 matches, stretching back to November 2010 when Paul Lambert’s team won 4-1 at Carrow Road.

Lambert is controversially in the opposition dugout today though, after taking on a salvage job at Portman Road in October. However, the Scot has only picked up nine points from 15 games, the same as managed by his predecessor Paul Hurst before he was sacked.

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety having won just one of their last eight matches.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern, Hanley, Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

IPSWICH: Bialkowski; Bree, Chambers (C), Pennington, Kenlock; Chalobah, Skuse, Nolan; Sears, Keane, Judge. Subs: Gerken (GK), Downes, Nsiala, Bishop, Elder, Harrison, Keane

