Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto’s Turkish move stalls

14 January, 2019 - 15:42
Ivo Pinto's proposed move to Turkey has stalled Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ivo Pinto's proposed move to Turkey has stalled Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Ivo Pinto’s proposed transfer switch to Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragücü appears to be off.

Turkish football web site, Futbol Arena, claimed on Monday the player had returned to England after Ankaragücü were unable to lift a transfer ban on signing players, which has reportedly seen former players terminate their contracts.

Pinto had joined Ankaragücü at their mid-winter training camp, after initially being linked with top flight rivals Rizespor.

The defender is out of contract this summer and free to speak to interested parties overseas as he looks to seal a Carrow Road departure.

Canaries’ head coach Daniel Farke confirmed prior to the weekend’s Championship trip to West Brom that Pinto had flew out for talks but insisted if the move fell through he would be welcome back until his future is finally resolved.

“It is not done yet and we are quite relaxed about this situation,” said Farke, speaking on Friday. “We totally appreciate that Ivo is a brilliant servant for this club for such a long time.

“He was my captain and of course his situation was a bit difficult because he lost his position more or less to an 18-year-old in Max Aarons.

“It is not easy for such an experienced lad like Ivo, who was involved in so many games last season and always there for the team even in the last months.

“Whenever I needed him for a short-term appearance or a start in the cup he was there and delivered with performances.

“For him with his contract ending in the summer it was his wish to be in talks with other clubs, because he has to take care of his future.

“There will be a decision in the next days or weeks until January - whether he wants to stay or wants to go.

“We won’t involve him in the games because it is important he is 100pc clear in his own head.

“If he stays, it is all okay because I know he is a good option.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘I have been wearing a mask’ - former Norwich City star reveals fresh battle with depression

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin. Photo: NSFT

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

New strategy aims to help farmers reduce pollution from ammonia emissions

The government's Clean Air Strategy aims to reduce pollution including agricultural ammonia emissions. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists