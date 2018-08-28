Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Nelson Oliveira set for Reading medical

PUBLISHED: 13:29 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 21 January 2019

Nelson Oliveira is reportedly set for a Reading medical Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nelson Oliveira is reportedly set for a Reading medical Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nelson Oliveira’s sour spell at Norwich City may be edging to a Carrow Road exit with the striker set to finalise a move to Championship strugglers Reading.

Football website Here is The City claimed on Monday lunchtime Oliveira is poised to have a medical with the Royals as he looks to kickstart his career after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke.

Reading boss Jose Gomes admitted he was an admirer of his fellow Portuguese following his side’s weekend Championship defeat to Derby and Reading have reportedly followed up their initial interest.

“Nelson Oliveira is a good striker,” Gomes told Football.London. “I don’t know if he will be our player or not, I cannot say.

“Like I have said before, it’s difficult to answer this kind of question because I don’t want to talk about players who are not ours.

“If something new happens I will have all the pleasure to talk about the players.

“I know this player very well. In Portugal at one time everybody thought he could be our first striker in the national team. But this season he’s not playing, that’s all I know about the player.”

Oliveira was linked with Besiktas ahead of the January transfer window and sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the club’s last annual meeting the 27-year-old needed to sort out his future.

The Portugal international’s last senior appearance came on the final day of last season in a 5-1 hammering at Sheffield Wednesday.

