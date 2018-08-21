News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

person

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:10 AM August 21, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Dijon striker Julio Tavares is attracting admiring glances from the Championship - with Norwich City one of a number of clubs reportedly tracking the Cape Verde international.

Tavares was heavily touted with City's league rivals Aston Villa ahead of the first transfer deadline of the summer, but football website Here Is The City claim the Canaries' top brass have made contact with Tavares' French club in recent days.

City can sign players on loan or with a view to a permanent deal in January ahead of the August 31 deadline.

The 29-year-old has started the new French season with a bang, scoring three goals in two games, and plundered 12 league goals last season to fire Dijon to 11th in the French top flight.

Tavares is under contract until 2021 but HITC claim Villa, City, Wigan and Blackburn are all weighing up a move for the £2.5m rated 6ft 1in powerhouse.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Rhodes has impressed for the Canaries since his arrival on loan from Sheffield Wednesday but Nelson Oliveira is expected to depart ahead of the deadline. Teemu Pukki has been deployed in a deeper support role in the opening league games, while Dennis Srbeny is yet to force his way into Daniel Farke's starting line up.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

