Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham set to pip Canaries to keeper

Published: 11:49 AM August 7, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City figureheads Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke have been linked with a highly-rated young Irish keeper Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Highly-rated Shamrock Rovers keeper Gavin Bazunu is attracting interest from England - with the Canaries reportedly rebuffed in a move for the teenage prodigy.

The Irish Indepedent claim on Monday morning City had tabled an offer that was turned down by the League of Ireland club for the 16-year-old, with Tottenham now leading the chase.

Spurs have been touted with an initial 200,000 Euro offer, plus a series of add-ons, in a four year deal designed to head off interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Norwich's scouting network have previously recruited Republic youth international Adam Idah, who is now part of Matt Gill's development squad, but Bazunu is likely to remain in Ireland until next year to complete his academic education.

Bazunu broke into the Shamrock first team in recent weeks, conceding two goals in six appearances, both in a Europa League match up against AIK Fotboll of Sweden.

Over the weekend, Norwich announced Billy Johnson had signed a one year deal, with a one year option, after impressing on trial following his emergence through the Community Sports Foundation scheme delivered by Adam Drury, Ryan Jarvis and Simon Lappin.

The 18-year-old stopper came through the youth ranks at Beccles and was on trial at Peterborough earlier this summer.