Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester United and Arsenal track Ben Godfrey

PUBLISHED: 09:50 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 09 February 2019

Ben Godfrey has established himself in Norwich City's line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

City starlet Ben Godfrey is attracting attention from Premier League big hitters Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Mirror claim on Saturday both will have scouts in attendance at Carrow Road for Sunday’s East Anglian derby to run the rule over the £10m-rated young central defender.

Lyon and RB Leipzig have also been touted with the powerhouse, who the Mirror report will earn a first England Under-21 call up next month after impressing Aidy Boothroyd.

The 21-year-old signed a one year contract extension in July 2018 keeping him in Norfolk until at least 2022, with an additional one year option in that deal, after being linked to the likes of Stoke City and Southampton.

The Mirror claim City are not interested in offloading their best talent, as they try to reach the Premier League, and Norwich kept hold of their brightest prospects in the January transfer window.

Godfrey had to bide his time under Daniel Farke but has grabbed his chance in recent weeks with injuries to Timm Klose and Grant Hanley to play a key role in the Canaries’ Championship promotion tilt.

The 21-year-old spent a successful season on loan at Shrewsbury last season in a defensive midfield role but Farke sees him future in the defence.

