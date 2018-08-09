News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Recap: How the fun and games of deadline day unfolded for Norwich City supporters

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:00 AM August 9, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Nelson Oliveira is heading for the Norwich City exit. But will it be on deadline day for domestic transfers? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City had until 5pm on Thursday to complete permanent signings in the first transfer deadline of the football summer.

The Canaries, and sporting director Stuart Webber, were quick off the mark during the close season with the sales of James Maddison and Josh Murphy easing the pressure of trying to plug the hole left by Premier League parachute payments, and also enabling the club's top brass to recruit.

Daniel Farke's squad has been bolstered by seven new arrivals - including loan deals for Jordan Rhodes and Felix Passlack - but the focus was on potential departures over coming hours.

Nelson Oliveira's future appears to lie elsewhere, after Webber revealed last week a mutual understanding had been reached with the player at the end of last season that the time may be right for pastures new.

City, however, can still sell players into overseas markets until the end of the month, while potential loan moves for the likes of Remi Matthews and Russell Martin can also happen at any point up to August 31.

Nevertheless, that did nothing to check the rumour or speculation with Timm Klose and Ivo Pinto's futures a hot topic on deadline day.

• Join in with the chat alongside our football writers in our live blog

