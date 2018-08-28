Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The Championship leaders are being touted with another raid across the Irish Sea for highly-rated teenage Drogheda midfielder William Hondermarck.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City and Dundee United competing to sign Drogheda United's William Hondermarck https://t.co/yCgITLj6dy — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) December 8, 2018

Both sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke have made it clear they are not expecting a busy January transfer window, in or out of Carrow Road, but additions to the club’s development pool are believed to be on the agenda.

The Irish Sun report both the Canaries and Scottish Championship club Dundee United are monitoring the 18-year-old, who made 14 appearances for the First Divison side and caught the eye in a notable cup win over top flight Shamrock Rovers back in August on only his second senior appearance.

City have previously recruited both Adam Idah and Simon Power from Irish football, and the Irish Sun claim negotiations are already underway with interested parties to sign the French-born powerhouse.

Hondermark reportedly trained with English clubs last summer and has been part of Irish Under-19 training camps, although he is not eligible yet until he gets an Irish passport.

City have sanctioned a series of loan moves for their development squad, both before and during the current season, which opens up a potential avenue to bring in new blood in January as they continue to place an emphasis on producing fresh talent.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum