Small but perfectly formed. Norwich City full back is a class act

06 November, 2018 - 06:00
Max Aarons looks at home in Norwich City's first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons is standing tall in Norwich City’s Championship promotion surge.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation since his first team breakthrough and again produced an eye-catching display in the 4-0 away win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Aarons’ buccaneering run from deep inside his own half teed up Teemu Pukki to increase the Canaries’ lead at Hillsborough.

But it was his willingness to handle the rough stuff that impressed his head coach Daniel Farke. The England Under-19 international full back came in for some bruising treatment from towering frontman Atdhe Nuhiu, but never took a backward step.

“He has improved from day to day and he is there with one high class performance after another,” said Farke. “In general, to bring this level of performance to such a tough place and the story of the game, with missing a penalty and the physically strong players of Sheffield Wednesday, and then you have this small, young lad who fights to work his way through, what can you say? I got the feeling it was an outstanding performance.”

Aarons was joined in the squad by fellow academy prospects Timi Odusina and Alfie Payne. Farke was forced to dip into the club’s development ranks to comply with the homegrown rules on naming seevn homegrown-qualified players in his matchday 18.

“Before the game, and you can’t tell this to the players, I was concerned because we had so many topics where we were not able to travel with several lads,” he said. “We had to leave Tom Trybull, Ivo Pinto and Felix Passlack out with the homegrown rule, who were on fire, and also on the pitch we had Teemu’s first game starting after injury in three weeks.

“Marco Stiepermann, just one training session after tonsillitis, and two young lads together with us for the very first time.

“Many, many small topics. I got the feeling it could take our concentration away but maybe it is a sign of our attitude, togetherness and commitment of the lads that they were not even speaking about this.

“They were so focused and highly motivated. It seemed the lads were not concerned.”

Live

