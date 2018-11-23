Search

Swansea City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

23 November, 2018 - 12:55
Daniel Farke's Championship leaders return to action at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke's Championship leaders return to action at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday afternoon, from 1pm onwards, ahead of the Championship trip to Swansea City.

Farke and those who were not on international duty spent a week in Tampa at a warm weather training camp. Both Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris were part of the travelling squad Stateside, although Farke indicated the duo are still some weeks from first team consideration.

The City chief will be pressed for fitness updates on all his international contingent. Teemu Pukki played two games for Finland, while Timm Klose was involved in Switzerland’s eventful 5-2 Uefa Nations League win over Belgium. Jamal Lewis was rested for Northern Ireland’s Uefa Nations League 2-1 home defeat to Austria on Sunday.

Farke should also indicate how close Scottish internationals Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are to being involved in the first team picture after lengthy lay-offs.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) remains another longer term injury absentee while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

Swansea City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Live

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Michael Bailey
Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

michael bailey
Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

