Search

Advanced search

Norwich City surprise for Second World War veteran on 101st birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:45 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 06 April 2020

John Lister was sent a card by Norwich City to mark his 101st birthday, pictured here with Thorp House care home activities coordinators Marcia Hughes, right, and Sharon Westwood Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

John Lister was sent a card by Norwich City to mark his 101st birthday, pictured here with Thorp House care home activities coordinators Marcia Hughes, right, and Sharon Westwood Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Kingsley Healthcare

Nursing homes may be facing a challenging time amid the coronavirus pandemic but Norwich City’s players have helped to put a smile on the face of a supporter celebrating his 101st birthday.

John Lister was surprised by staff at Thorp House care home in Griston, near Watton, with a personalised birthday card which had been signed by a host of Canaries players.

Mr Lister is a Second World War veteran having served in the 72nd Medium Regiment of the Royal Artillery, joining the effort in Normandy after D-Day, and worked as a farmer and a publican following the war.

In November staff at Thorp House were helping Mr Lister and his wife, Ella, celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary after 70 years together but sadly Mrs Lister passed away recently.

So, with a bit of help from his beloved Canaries, Thorp House activities coordinators Marcia Hughes and Sharon Westwood dressed to impress as tango dancers as they presented the birthday boy with two cakes on Monday morning.

Mr Lister, who used to live in Deopham, near Wymondham, was also presented with pictures drawn by children from nearby Caston Primary School and was able to take telephone calls from family as far away as Australia.

Speaking in November about supporting City, Mr Lister said: “I loved going to lots of games over the years and I still listen to the commentary on Radio Norfolk every Saturday.”

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Houghton Festival organisers ‘hopeful’ 10,000 person party will go ahead

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

Fitness challenge launched after community games cancelled

Peter Fox and Frances Rayner at the Downham Market Games 2019. Photo: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24