Norwich City surprise for Second World War veteran on 101st birthday

John Lister was sent a card by Norwich City to mark his 101st birthday, pictured here with Thorp House care home activities coordinators Marcia Hughes, right, and Sharon Westwood Picture: Kingsley Healthcare Kingsley Healthcare

Nursing homes may be facing a challenging time amid the coronavirus pandemic but Norwich City’s players have helped to put a smile on the face of a supporter celebrating his 101st birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Lister was surprised by staff at Thorp House care home in Griston, near Watton, with a personalised birthday card which had been signed by a host of Canaries players.

Mr Lister is a Second World War veteran having served in the 72nd Medium Regiment of the Royal Artillery, joining the effort in Normandy after D-Day, and worked as a farmer and a publican following the war.

In November staff at Thorp House were helping Mr Lister and his wife, Ella, celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary after 70 years together but sadly Mrs Lister passed away recently.

So, with a bit of help from his beloved Canaries, Thorp House activities coordinators Marcia Hughes and Sharon Westwood dressed to impress as tango dancers as they presented the birthday boy with two cakes on Monday morning.

Mr Lister, who used to live in Deopham, near Wymondham, was also presented with pictures drawn by children from nearby Caston Primary School and was able to take telephone calls from family as far away as Australia.

Speaking in November about supporting City, Mr Lister said: “I loved going to lots of games over the years and I still listen to the commentary on Radio Norfolk every Saturday.”