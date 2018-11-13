Video

Teemu Pukki can get even better warns Daniel Farke

Teemu Pukki is being tipped to raise the bar higher at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki is only warming up at Norwich City according to his head coach.

The prolific free transfer signing took his tally to 10 goals in 16 appearances, since his summer move from Danish football, after plundering a match-winning brace to sink Millwall.

Pukki was denied a hat-trick by Ben Amos’ penalty stop at Carrow Road, and Farke is adamant there is more to come from the striker.

The Finnish international has now joined up with his country for Uefa Nations League games against Greece and Hungary, before returning to spearhead the Canaries’ Championship promotion push.

“No, he is not surprising me,” said Farke. “I work with him every day on the training pitch and we are fighting to improve him each and every day.

“He is so full of potential and he has a great attitude and when this comes together and you have the trust of your team mates and coach you are then capable of doing some determining things. You saw this even to his reaction after the penalty.

“Normally a striker is disappointed after missing such a big chance, and you could see after this moment we lost some of our momentum.

“When you watch it back it is more like it should be re-taken.

“The keeper was three yards out of his position when he scored. It was not a bad penalty, just the behaviour of the keeper was not acceptable. “

To miss three in a row and it not cost us any points shows the mentality of my side, that we can fight against setbacks.”

Farke felt City got little help from the officials at the weekend, who also disallowed Christoph Zimmermann’s first half effort.

“I told them at half-time the decisions they had made were not acceptable. They were key decisions,” he said. “The goal we conceded from the free kick was not a free kick and the goal we scored was not even close to offside.

“We equalised and there was no reason not to give this goal.

“It was not offside, it was not a foul, it was the wrong decision.

“I kept in mind we had this referee and this assistant also at Wycombe, where two goals were disallowed and no-one could explain in the stadium.

“When you have this in your mind it was a bit disappointing. We had a chat (with the referee) after the game as well.”