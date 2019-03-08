Norwich City stars join in social media boycott in protest against racism

Today could be a memorable day for Norwich City if they secure a return to the Premier League.

But some Canaries players will not be tweeting about it as they are supporting a 24 hour social media boycott as part of a protest against the way social networks and football authorities respond to racism.

City stopper Tim Krul and midfielder Todd Cantwell have are two of the City stars to have revealed they will be supporting the boycott which follows a number of high-profile incidents in domestic and international matches this season.

Earlier this week, Manchester United captain Ashley Young was racially abused on Twitter while Watford captain Troy Deeney has since added “enough is enough”.

Deeney, who disabled comments on his Instagram after abuse earlier this month, said: “On Friday we are sending a message to anyone that abuses players - or anyone else - whether from the crowd or online, that we won't tolerate it within football.”

He added: “The boycott is just one small step, but the players are speaking out with one voice against racism.”And two City stars are supporting that ban despite today being the day that the Canaries could win promotion to the Premier League if Sheffield United lose to Nottingham Forest at lunchtime and the Canaries beat Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul tweeted: “Of course some people wont care & some people will always be critical but making a stand on social media racial abuse against footballers is not just all about our current footballers but this is for anyone out there that has suffered racial abuse. #Enough.” While midfielder Cantwell tweeted: “We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse.”

It comes after racist chanting was directed at several England players including Danny Rose during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month - the Spurs defender later said he “can't wait to see the back of football”.

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers' Association runs until 9am tomorrow (Saturday, April 20).

Players have been encouraged to post a #Enough graphic on their social media platforms.