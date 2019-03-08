Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City stars join in social media boycott in protest against racism

PUBLISHED: 12:18 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 19 April 2019

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers’ Association. PIC: Twitter.

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers' Association. PIC: Twitter.

Archant

Today could be a memorable day for Norwich City if they secure a return to the Premier League.

But some Canaries players will not be tweeting about it as they are supporting a 24 hour social media boycott as part of a protest against the way social networks and football authorities respond to racism.

City stopper Tim Krul and midfielder Todd Cantwell have are two of the City stars to have revealed they will be supporting the boycott which follows a number of high-profile incidents in domestic and international matches this season.

Earlier this week, Manchester United captain Ashley Young was racially abused on Twitter while Watford captain Troy Deeney has since added “enough is enough”.

Deeney, who disabled comments on his Instagram after abuse earlier this month, said: “On Friday we are sending a message to anyone that abuses players - or anyone else - whether from the crowd or online, that we won't tolerate it within football.”

He added: “The boycott is just one small step, but the players are speaking out with one voice against racism.”And two City stars are supporting that ban despite today being the day that the Canaries could win promotion to the Premier League if Sheffield United lose to Nottingham Forest at lunchtime and the Canaries beat Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul tweeted: “Of course some people wont care & some people will always be critical but making a stand on social media racial abuse against footballers is not just all about our current footballers but this is for anyone out there that has suffered racial abuse. #Enough.” While midfielder Cantwell tweeted: “We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse.”

It comes after racist chanting was directed at several England players including Danny Rose during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month - the Spurs defender later said he “can't wait to see the back of football”.

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers' Association runs until 9am tomorrow (Saturday, April 20).

Players have been encouraged to post a #Enough graphic on their social media platforms.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Two Norfolk friends get last flights out of India after airline is grounded

Friends Caroline Martin and Andree Byron in Goa. They are going to be flying home to the UK to spend the rest of the Easter weekend at home. Pic: submitted.

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists