Canaries star is the leader of the passing pack in the Championship

06 November, 2018 - 13:33
Moritz Leitner has been a key part of Norwich City's success so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner has been a key part of Norwich City's success so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s midfield metronome Moritz Leitner has played more passes than any other player in the Championship so far this season.

The German may not claim too many headlines – with one goal and two assists to his name – but has become a pivotal part of the way the Canaries have improved under Daniel Farke.

Leitner is one of just four players to attempt more than 1,000 passes, with his total of 1,097 placing him top of the divisional standings with 63 more than Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, who has played a game fewer.

According to WhoScored.com, 80 percent of the 25-year-old’s passes have been accurate during his 16 league games, with his total of 882 rivalled most closely by Derby defender Richard Keogh (788).

Canaries centre-back Timm Klose is also among the Championship’s busiest passers, with the Switzerland international’s total of 932 placing him sixth overall in the division so far.

MORE: Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

Leitner’s other big rival in the passing stakes is Oliver Norwood (1,010 total passes), on loan at Sheffield United from Brighton. Although the Northern Ireland international has played fewer passes, he has also played three fewer matches.

When worked out on a per-90-minutes ratio Norwood does have the edge on the former Borussia Dortmund starlet, averaging 78 where Leitner averages 74.

However, while Leitner is the man who sets City’s tempo, he doesn’t top the in-club pass success percentages. That title – perhaps surprisingly – is currently held by Alex Tettey with an 86.3pc success rate from a total of 794 passes.

As a team Norwich rank fourth for passes attempted with a total of 7,629, bettered only by Derby (7,642), leaders Leeds (7,991) and the division’s pass masters Swansea (8,151).

Championship total passes

Moritz Leitner (Norwich) – 1,097 (16 apps)

Barry Bannan (Sheff Weds) – 1,034 (15)

Richard Keogh (Derby) – 1,021 (16)

Oliver Norwood (Sheff Utd) – 1,010 (13)

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) – 973 (16)

