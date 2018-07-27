Great Scot, they’ve made him captain – City confirm new squad numbers

Video

Published: 6:20 PM July 27, 2018

Grant Hanley, right, will be Norwich City's captain for the 2018-19 Championship campaign. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley will be Norwich City's captain for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season, after the Canaries confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the new campaign.

Hanley signed from Newcastle United at the end of August last summer – and by late autumn, was established as one of the leading figures in Daniel Farke's dressing room.

While the 26-year-old centre-back officially replaces Russell Martin, his experienced team-mate remains among City's squad numbers for the new season – also realised on Friday afternoon.

Ben Godfrey's contract extension was accompanied by a promotion to the number four shirt vacated by last season's Southampton loanee Harrison Reed, while Tim Krul is unsurprisingly handed Angus Gunn's number one jersey.

As for the new signings, Ben Marshall takes on Steven Naismith's number seven, Jordan Rhodes replaces Josh Murphy at 11, Emi Buendía is in at 17 and Teemu Pukki will wear 22.

Kenny McLean replaces his one-time Aberdeen team-mate James Maddison by wearing number 23, with Felix Passlack spending the season at 24.

The number 14 City shirt worn for a decade by Wes Hoolahan has been left empty, while there are no obvious gaps elsewhere in the City squad order.

Ben Godfrey will wear Norwich City's number four shirt for the 2018-19 Championship season. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most of last season's players have retained the same number, although Jamal Lewis has switched from 26 to 12 following Marley Watkin's sale to Bristol City.

Despite his widely anticipated departure this window, Nelson Oliveira retains the number nine shirt.

City wrap up their pre-season fixtures at Charlton on Saturday (3pm), before kicking off their Championship campaign at Birmingham on Saturday, August 4 (3pm).

• Norwich City's squad numbers for the 2018-19 Championship season: 1 Tim Krul (GK), 2 Ivo Pinto, 3 James Husband, 4 Ben Godfrey, 5 Russell Martin, 6 Christoph Zimmermann, 7 Ben Marshall, 8 Mario Vrancic, 9 Nelson Oliveira, 10 Moritz Leitner, 11 Jordan Rhodes, 12 Jamal Lewis, 15 Timm Klose, 16 Matt Jarvis, 17 Emiliano Buendía, 18 Marco Stiepermann, 19 Tom Trybull, 22 Teemu Pukki, 23 Kenny McLean, 24 Felix Passlack, 25 Onel Hernandez, 27 Alex Tettey, 29 Remi Matthews (GK), 30 Carlton Morris, 31 Grant Hanley (captain), 32 Dennis Srbeny, 33 Michael McGovern (GK), 34 Louis Thompson, 36 Todd Cantwell, 37 Max Aarons, 38 Aston Oxborough (GK).

