Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber keen to play it cool

13 November, 2018 - 17:13
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants to stay in the moment after moving top of the Championship Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants to stay in the moment after moving top of the Championship Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norwich City may have arrived in the USA with big smiles on their faces but sporting director Stuart Webber insists the Canaries are not getting carried away with recent success.

Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Millwall hauled City back to the top of the Championship ahead of their warm weather break in Florida, thanks to nine wins in their last 11 league games.

After arriving in Tampa on Monday night, Webber said: “It’s nice, it’s a good reward for everyone’s hard work, from Daniel and the management team, to all the players and everyone who’s working so hard at the club.

“It takes results for people to sometimes see that shining through, there’s lots of praise at the moment – which is better than the alternative.

“And it’s good that we’re being rewarded with good results because we felt we probably didn’t get some results that we deserved last season.

“So it’s nice that we are now, but at the same time we are only 17 games in to a long season.

“Moritz Leitner said to me earlier, ‘only 29 games left’ and that reminds you that it is a long old season.

“But we would rather be where we are than at the other end of the table because we also know what that feels like. So we’ll remain humble, keep working hard and see how far that can take us.”

City’s chief feels a week of team bonding will benefit Farke’s squad – and not just the club’s commercial interests.

“The commercial side is one thing but fundamentally on the sporting side we had the opportunity to say yes or no,” Webber continued. “So we’ve not been forced out here and we wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t think it was right.

“If you look at it, some of the key players aren’t here because they’re away on international duty or whatever.

“So it’s hard, it’s probably immeasurable in terms of what a success it will be but for the guys who are here, 100 percent the health benefits they will get is plain to see for people and the chance for them to bond and be away together is really good.

“They would have been stuck at Colney this week, whereas the international players go away.

“It gets the boys and the staff out of their usual environment, it just freshens things up a little bit.”

Live

