Tim Krul completes Norwich City move

Published: 6:57 PM July 24, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City have signed ex-Newcastle United keeper Tim Krul on a free transfer.

Krul passed a medical and signed a two-year-deal with the Canaries on Tuesday, following his release from Premier League Brighton earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old Dutch international was touted with Championship rivals Reading and Bristol City, and was the subject of interest from abroad, but links up with Daniel Farke's squad ahead of Wednesday's latest pre-season friendly against Luton Town.

'In general, it's a pretty smart deal,' Farke told the club's official site. 'After Angus (Gunn) left us, we were searching for another goalkeeper and when there's a chance to sign a guy like Tim Krul you have to try to do this because he's a very experienced player at this level.

'He's played over 150 games in the Premier League. He's 30-years-old has been involved in World Cups and played eight games for the Dutch national team.

'In addition to that, he's a homegrown player and on a free transfer so there were many, many reasons why we wanted to sign him.'

Krul joins Emi Buendia, Ben Marshall, Teemu Pukki and Moritz Leitner as permament signings this summer. Jordan Rhodes and Felix Passlack arrived on season long loan deals from Sheffield Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Farke made it clear on the club's recent tour of Germany he was prepared to bring in an experienced number one while Remi Matthews and Michael McGovern battled it out to become Angus Gunn's replacement at Carrow Road.