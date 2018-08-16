‘There is no ill feeling’ - Chris Wilder has buried the hatchet with Daniel Farke

Video

Chris Wilder insists he is a fan of Daniel Farke, ahead of Norwich City's return to Sheffield United for the first time since the 'Battle of Bramall Lane'.

City edged a tight Championship contest 1-0 last season in a spicy game that prompted a verbal volley from Wilder after his side's defeat at what he felt was gamesmanship from the Canaries.

Norwich's team coach was delayed in traffic prior to kick off, which sparked a post-match tirade from Wilder which also included accusations of time-wasting from the visitors.

'These things happen. He is a good guy and we have met now on a few occasions,' said Wilder. 'We had a beer down at Carrow Road after that game and a beer at our place as well. We live and learn.

'I said things at the time I believed were right in both games. They were two tight games. We felt we should have won at home and they possibly felt they should have won at their place.

'There was nothing personal between me and the manager. I said things from my point of view I believed were correct. Everyone has the right to do what they want.

'It was disappointing for me that we were left waiting on the pitch for 15 minutes. The referee has an obligation to get the other team out of the dressing room and not keep us standing about. There is no ill feeling or lingering situations.

'No problems between me and their manager.

'They are an established team with some good young players and they recruited well in the summer. They are a proper Championship football club.'

Wilder knows City will be desperate to pick up a first league win of the new campaign, but warns there can be no favours.

'They've had a good start, in terms of the closeness of both league games,' he said, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield.

'They went up to Birmingham on the opening day and that is always a toss of coin and then they lost to a team who had come out of the Premier League, who are going to be one of the favourites to get back up.

'They will be looking to get their season up and running. We have had two quite tasty fixtures against them in the last season and it is going to be another like that.

'Both want to win, we want our first home win of the season at Bramall Lane.'