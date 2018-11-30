Search

Norwich City v Rotherham United - Press Conference RECAP

30 November, 2018 - 13:45
Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Rotherham United on Friday - and we have the headlines from Colney.

Farke was pressed for a fitness update on Moritz Leitner, who missed the midweek 0-0 draw at Hull City with a calf problem. Leitner returned to Norwich on the day of the game for scans on the calf.

The City chief also provided a fitness bulletin on the players who were on duty on Humberside as Norwich made it seven unbeaten in the league to stay top by a point.

The club’s development squad is in action on Friday night in the Premier League Cup. Grant Hanley featured for the Under-23s last week as he looked to get some minutes on the pitch after his long term lay off with a quad issue.

Matt Jarvis is another who is in the mix to feature against Nottingham Forest’s U23s at Colney.

Kenny McLean is still a few weeks from being involved after ankle surgery, although the Scottish international is now back in light training. Carlton Morris is another on the comeback trail ahead of the festive period.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) remains another longer term injury absentee while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

Norwich City v Rotherham United - Press Conference RECAP

