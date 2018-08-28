Search

Norwich City v Rotherham United: The Lowdown

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 December 2018

Max Aarons tussles with Hull City's Polish international Kamil Grosicki in midweek 0-0 Championship trip

Max Aarons tussles with Hull City's Polish international Kamil Grosicki in midweek 0-0 Championship trip Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Can Norwich City get the better of Canaries’ fan Paul Warne? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Onel Hernandez (hamstring) and Mortiz Leitner (calf) miss out. Leitner could re-join training in the middle of next week following his absence at Hull. Hernandez is due for a scan this weekend to assess the extent of his hamstring injury, although head coach Daniel Farke indicated on Friday he should be back within a fortnight.

Grant Hanley had a run out last night for the development squad as he steps up his recovery from a quad problem. Ivo Pinto was also on duty at Colney. Matt Jarvis was in contention to feature as well but was not risked. Kenny McLean (ankle) and Carlton Morris (knee) are back in light training.

Striker Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Daniel Farke wants that winning feeling again at Carrow Road

ROTHERHAM TEAM NEWS

On-loan defender Sean Raggett is not eligible to face his parent club. Kyle Vassell (groin) is expected to miss out. Ryan Manning should come back into contention after being ineligible for the midweek 2-2 draw against QPR.

Moritz Leitner misses out again with a calf injury

FROM THE DUGOUT

“Sadly although he is a Norwich fan I am pretty sure he will be highly motivated to get a good result for his team.

“A big compliment to Paul and his work. To be seven games unbeaten on this level shows how concentrated and disciplined they are in their work.

“For me, it is typical of a promoted side who has the quality, or they wouldn’t have been promoted in the first place. Then they have that confidence that comes from winning games and also they have carried on that fighting will.”

Onel Hernandez is set for scans this weekend on a hamstring problem

Daniel Farke

“We didn’t spend any money in the summer, so it’s a League One team which finished about 18 points behind Wigan – and they’ve spent about £5million in the summer.

“So I’m well aware of where we stand but we have a great group mentality here, we treat people right I think.

Norwich City fan Paul Warne has worked wonders at Rotherham

“We all want to play for each other and have something to prove, there’s a bit of ignorance of youth with some of them.

“The chairman’s remit to me at the start of the season was to try and be competitive as we can in every game.”

Paul Warne

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Tettey, Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell, Pukki.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Rodak, Vyner, Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock, Vaulks, Williams, Towell, Palmer, Taylor, Smith.

MILLERS’ MAIN MAN - PAUL WARNE

Norwich City fan, Norfolk bred and former FA Vase winner with Diss Town at Wembley.

Special return for the Canaries’ supporter. Celebrated two years in charge of Rotherham earlier this week after stepping up from his role in the backroom staff.

Guided Rotherham to League One promotion via the play-offs and arrives at Carrow Road on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Rotherham: 6/1

REFEREE – STEPHEN MARTIN (STAFFS)

Took charge of Norwich City’s 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday last month. Awarded the Canaries an early penalty spurned by Mario Vrancic. Shown two red and 28 yellow cards in 12 appointments this season.

Live

