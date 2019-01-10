Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

‘There can only be one captain of the ship’ - Or not as the case may be

10 January, 2019 - 12:09
City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have guided the Canaries into the Championship promotion contention Picture: Denise Bradley

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have guided the Canaries into the Championship promotion contention Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

City’s East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town have confirmed managing director Ian Milne will depart at the end of the month, with the relegation-threatened Blues’ weighing up a new football structure.

Milne will leave ahead of his scheduled summer exit as owner Marcus Evans tries to boost Paul Lambert’s chances of pulling off a great escape.

“We have discussed for some time Ian’s role ending in the summer,” confirmed Evans, speaking to Town’s official site.

“However with a new manager recently appointed and Lee O’Neill taking on a wider role across the club as general manager football operations, it feels appropriate that we bring Ian’s departure forward.

“In due course I will be considering the appropriate appointment of a new MD, however I already have a close and growing relationship with the manager, the academy team and Lee on the football side.”

Milne was appointed in 2013, initially alongside Jonathan Symonds, but has been unable to arrest the decline in Suffolk.

Town go into this weekend’s Championship fixtures rock bottom and 34 points behind the second-placed Canaries. Milne was no fan of City’s own attempts to try a different football model back in 2017 which saw a first overseas head coach appointed in Daniel Farke, working closely alongside sporting director Stuart Webber.

“It’s interesting what’s going on at Norwich,” said Milne. “They’ve gone for a sporting director and a head coach, but I must admit I think there can only be one captain of the ship – the manager.

“They are trying that route and it’s clearly worked at some clubs, but, it has to be said, not at the majority. We’re going to see more younger, foreign managers, like the (David) Wagners, but we believe in what we are doing here. We think it works well and it’s proven to have worked well in the not too distant past.

“Good managers do not grow on trees. We see that with so many of the managerial appointments that haven’t worked for clubs.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Ice Rink sees record attendance

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

Have we finally fallen out of love with the iPhone? Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists