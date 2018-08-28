Video

Norwich City confirm Ipswich Town derby ticket plans

Moritz Leitner preserved Norwich's unbeaten run in the East Anglian derby earlier this season at Portman Road

City members will be able to get tickets for Ipswich Town’s Championship visit next month from January 14.

The Canaries have confirmed details of prices and availability for the visit of Paul Lambert’s struggling Blues to Carrow Road on Sunday, February 10 (kick off noon).

Members can purchase tickets from 9am on Monday, January 14 before season ticket holders and members can purchase tickets from 9am on Wednesday January 16. Any remaining tickets available will be placed on general sale from Friday, January 18 (9am).

Tickets priced adults £38, over-65s £28, under-18s £23 and under-12s £15 will be available from the club’s usual outlets.

Moritz Leitner cancelled out a deflected finish from Gwion Edwards in the clubs’ 1-1 league draw at Portman Road earlier this season. The hosts are unbeaten in 11 previous derby meetings dating back to April 2009.

Ipswich go into this weekend’s latest round of Championship fixtures rock bottom and 34 points behind the second-placed Canaries, who travel to promotion rivals West Brom.