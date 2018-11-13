Search

Advanced search

Video

Can Norwich City’s next wave emulate James Maddison and Jamal Lewis ahead of Athletic Bilbao cup bow?

13 November, 2018 - 15:34
Timi Odusina and Alfie Payne (pictured right) have already had a little taste of the first team set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timi Odusina and Alfie Payne (pictured right) have already had a little taste of the first team set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Alfie Payne is looking to follow in some illustrious steps when Norwich City’s Under-23s embark on their Premier League International Cup quest against Athletic Bilbao’s U23s on Wednesday at Carrow Road (KO 7pm).

The Canaries have been drawn in a daunting group that also includes Wolfsburg and Tottenham’s best young talent.

The likes of Ben Marshall, Ivo Pinto and Todd Cantwell have not travelled with the rest of the first team squad to Tampa, but are eligible to feature under the rules of a competition City reached the semi-finals back in 2017.

That run saw James Maddison, Josh Murphy and Jamal Lewis all feature and Payne, who was an unused substitute recently in the Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday, is keen to make his mark.

“It’s always good to experience different teams and different cultures,” he said. “German teams, Spanish teams and English teams all play football in a different style.

“Playing in the competition will be a great opportunity to see how the European sides play, and to see how we can compete against them.

“Knowing that players who have played in the competition have progressed into the first team, it shows that if we work hard enough then we can progress as well as they have. We will be looking to emulate the form that they had in the competition and hopefully go even further.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

“It’s always good to see the path that we are going on is the same path other professionals have been on as well.”

Wolfsburg’s U23s hammered Bilbao 4-0 in the opening game in Group C but teenager Payne is taking nothing for granted.

“Every footballer wants to play against the best and compete against the top teams,” he said, speaking to the club’s official site.

“So this competition is a great opportunity to see what we can do.”

The six group winners and the two best runners-up advance to the quarter-finals. In the knockout stages, ties are decided in one-off matches, with extra-time and penalties if the match is level after 90 minutes.

• Supporters can watch Wednesday’s game for free in the City Stand. Tickets are available in advance from the club’s normal ticket outlets.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Video Daniel Farke’s sleepless nights plotting Norwich City’s Championship charge

Tom Trybull has had to be patient at Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?

Wayne Rooney is back in the mix for England for one game only Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Video Teemu Pukki can get even better warns Daniel Farke

Teemu Pukki is being tipped to raise the bar higher at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tampa Tour: Canaries set to arrive in Florida for warm weather break

Downtown Tampa awaits the arrival of Norwich City, with a flag supporting ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists