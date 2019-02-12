Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

City fans raise £3,000 for hospital in response to campaign to fund Ipswich manager’s fine

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 24 February 2019

Norwich City fans have raised thousands for a hospitals neonatal unit in response to a campaign to help Ipswich Towns manager pay a fine. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fans have raised thousands for a hospitals neonatal unit in response to a campaign to help Ipswich Towns manager pay a fine. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have raised thousands of pounds for a hospital’s neonatal unit in response to a campaign to help Ipswich Town’s manager pay a fine.

Canaries fan Jon Rogers called on City supporters to raise money the right way on Friday by donating to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: Jon RogersCanaries fan Jon Rogers called on City supporters to raise money the right way on Friday by donating to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Photo: Jon Rogers

Canaries fan Jon Rogers called on City supporters to “raise money the right way” on Friday by donating to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

It was in response to an Ipswich Town fan setting up a GoFundMe page to help manager Paul Lambert, who led Norwich from 2009 to 2012, pay a £3,000 fine after he was charged with misconduct during the East Anglian derby.

Now, in just 48 hours, City supporters have rallied behind the counter campaign and raised more than £3,300 for the NNUH’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Mr Rogers, from Mulbarton, said: “I’m extremely pleased and very surprised to see how well it has done. It’s a cause that means a lot to me.”

Paul Lambert is sent off by referee Peter Bankes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdPaul Lambert is sent off by referee Peter Bankes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Rogers said it was important that people donated money to organisations that needed help.

He added: “I think Paul Lambert can afford £3,000 for getting held back by a policeman.”

The Ipswich manager was sent off during the derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on February 10 after both dugouts clashed just before half-time.

He was subsequently fined £3,000 by the FA and handed a two-match touchline ban.

Paul Lambert masterminded Norwich City's 5-1 win at Portman Road in April 2011 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesPaul Lambert masterminded Norwich City's 5-1 win at Portman Road in April 2011 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City went on to beat Ipswich 3-0.

Season ticket holder Mr Rogers said while City fans made up the majority of donations to his campaign, many Ipswich fans also contributed.

He said he chose the NNUH’s neonatal unit as his daughter spent a week under its care after she was born early in 2017.

“I can’t explain how well they looked after her,” he said. “I have no words to describe how incredible the people are there.”

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUHThe Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Mr Rogers said he launched the campaign with a deadline of May, thinking it would take several weeks to reach the £3,000 target.

As of Sunday, 306 people have raised £3,385, but Mr Rogers said he will keep the page open until May to see how much can be donated.

The campaign to raise £3,000 for Lambert, meanwhile, has attracted just £35.

• To support the NNUH’s neonatal unit through Mr Rogers’s GoFundMe page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/norwichcitydoitright

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two arrested after 128mph chase at Thetford

The driver failed a drug test for cocaine Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You have to earn that right to win a game – we have done that today’ - King’s Lynn boss

Adam Marriott was on target for King's Lynn Town at Bedworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists