City fans raise £3,000 for hospital in response to campaign to fund Ipswich manager’s fine
PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 24 February 2019
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City fans have raised thousands of pounds for a hospital’s neonatal unit in response to a campaign to help Ipswich Town’s manager pay a fine.
Canaries fan Jon Rogers called on City supporters to “raise money the right way” on Friday by donating to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
It was in response to an Ipswich Town fan setting up a GoFundMe page to help manager Paul Lambert, who led Norwich from 2009 to 2012, pay a £3,000 fine after he was charged with misconduct during the East Anglian derby.
Now, in just 48 hours, City supporters have rallied behind the counter campaign and raised more than £3,300 for the NNUH’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Mr Rogers, from Mulbarton, said: “I’m extremely pleased and very surprised to see how well it has done. It’s a cause that means a lot to me.”
Mr Rogers said it was important that people donated money to organisations that needed help.
He added: “I think Paul Lambert can afford £3,000 for getting held back by a policeman.”
The Ipswich manager was sent off during the derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on February 10 after both dugouts clashed just before half-time.
He was subsequently fined £3,000 by the FA and handed a two-match touchline ban.
City went on to beat Ipswich 3-0.
Season ticket holder Mr Rogers said while City fans made up the majority of donations to his campaign, many Ipswich fans also contributed.
He said he chose the NNUH’s neonatal unit as his daughter spent a week under its care after she was born early in 2017.
“I can’t explain how well they looked after her,” he said. “I have no words to describe how incredible the people are there.”
Mr Rogers said he launched the campaign with a deadline of May, thinking it would take several weeks to reach the £3,000 target.
As of Sunday, 306 people have raised £3,385, but Mr Rogers said he will keep the page open until May to see how much can be donated.
The campaign to raise £3,000 for Lambert, meanwhile, has attracted just £35.
• To support the NNUH’s neonatal unit through Mr Rogers’s GoFundMe page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/norwichcitydoitright