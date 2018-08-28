Search

City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

PUBLISHED: 06:05 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 09 November 2018

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is happy to let Stuart Webber take the credit for the inspired signing of Teemu Pukki.

The fit-again Finnish international striker returned from injury last weekend to notch a brace in the 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pukki has now plundered 11 goals in 19 appearances for club and country since his summer free transfer arrival.

Farke knew Pukki’s prowess from a stint in Germany at Schalke but sporting director Webber was the man who made it happen.

“Big compliments to Stuart Webber that we were able to do this transfer,” said Farke. “We are happy to have Teemu.

“It was not so easy to play the last few games, although we were there with wins, because he is a key player for us, so important with his smart movements and his workload for the team. He also has the ability to score important goals.

“Sheffield was the sixth or seventh time he was there with the first goal at 1-0.

“Sometimes it is easier to score the sixth or seventh goal, but to be there with the crucial goal is an ability all good strikers must have. He has this and we are pretty pleased he is now back.”

City briefly topped the Championship last weekend but Farke took more pleasure from the emphatic nature of the win and the clean sheet.

“To be there with 30 points from 16 games is outstanding. But we can’t relax,” he said. “The first half (at Sheffield) was a reminder we have to be on our best level to produce good performances.

“It is nice when you don’t have to wait until the last second for the win. It is good for the self confidence, the mood and the goal difference. For me, the most important thing at the end was the clean sheet; to defend your own goal and to block the shots.

“This mentality pleases me. We had a pretty busy spell.”

Moritz Leitner was again prominent at Hillsborough, and the German midfielder has attempted the most number of passes in the Championship this season.

“He seems to have more time on the ball than other players but really that is because his technique is so good,” said Farke. “He sees the game better than many other players.

“He doesn’t have to worry about controlling the ball before the next step. That comes naturally to him. The ball belongs to him.”

