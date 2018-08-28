Search

‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

PUBLISHED: 07:59 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:59 13 December 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

PA Wire

Norwich City’s Championship promotion surge is getting some high profile backing from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp guided Liverpool into the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Napoli in midweek, while the Reds are top of the Premir League as they look to fight it out with champions Manchester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach, however, is also keeping one eye on the progress of compatriot Daniel Farke and a clutch of players he knows very well flourishing at Carrow Road - including a midfielder who reminds Klopp of Germany’s 2014 World Cup match-winning midfielder Mario Gotze.

“All the Norwich results I know, second only to the Huddersfield games. I had a lot of their players,” he told Sky Sports.

“Moritz Leitner was awesome for me and it’s not just him. Mario Vrancic was my player. He was my Mario Gotze at Mainz, 17 and in the squad.

“I have known him for ages and he is a good friend of my son’s.

“Marco Stiepermann was in the squad for the 2011 championship at Dortmund.

“Felix Passlack was a very young prospect there alongside Christian Pulisic.”

