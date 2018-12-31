Search

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

31 December, 2018 - 12:55
Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is speaking to the media this lunchtime, ahead of his team’s trip to Brentford on New Year’s Day.

The Canaries are looking to bounce back from their first defeat in 13 league games after a dramatic 4-3 home loss to promotion rivals Derby on Saturday.

While that result has checked a remarkable few months for Farke’s team, they remain in a very healthy position in second place in the Championship table as 2018 draws to a close.

With a shock 2-0 home defeat to Hull for leaders Leeds, City are three points adrift of top spot and two points clear of third placed West Brom, who salvaged a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a late equaliser.

All of which has teed up an intriguing final round of festive matches before a break for the FA Cup third round, with Leeds travelling to play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest and West Brom to mid-table Blackburn.

Farke is set to provide his latest team news following the Derby defeat but Moritz Leitner (ankle), Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Emi Buendia (ankle) are all set to be missing until at least mid-January.

Kenny McLean is back in full training but likely to be targeting Saturday’s home clash with League One side Portsmouth in the FA Cup, while long-term injury victims Louis Thompson, Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis are all only just returning to full training.

Brentford have won just two of their 13 matches since head coach Dean Smith left for Aston Villa in October, with his successor Thomas Frank taking over and losing eight of his first 10.

The Bees have rallied recently though, beating Bolton 1-0 at Griffin Park and drawing 1-1 at Bristol City and 0-0 at Birmingham.

• Catch up with the key lines from the press conference above

