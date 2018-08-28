Search

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 January 2019

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call on Friday ahead of the FA Cup third round home tie against Portsmouth - and we had the headlines.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke provided injury updates on Marco Stiepermann (quad) and Alex Tettey (abductor) who were the latest casualties to a growing injury roll call in the 1-1 Championship draw at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

The City chief is already without fellow midfielders Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia (both ankle) until the start of next month at the earliest.

Jamal Lewis is targeting a return to action from a hamstring problem when the Championship programme resumes at West Brom next weekend.

Farke delivered a fitness update on the rest of his depleted squad who were involved at Griffin Park. He also confirmed there will be major changes for the cup tie to give some of his key men a rest and also an opportunity to those on the fringes.

Kenny McLean is one who will come into his thinking, after an injury-hit season following ankle ligament surgery.

Louis Thompson (shoulder) and Carlton Morris (knee) are back in light training but will not be considered for the third round tie against the League One leaders.

• Recap the main lines from the press conference in the window above

