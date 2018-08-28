Search

‘Is that Dave? It’s me, it’s Tettey!’ – Canaries players lend a hand as season ticket renewals are frozen again

PUBLISHED: 08:48 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 17 January 2019

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann played his part in the club announcing season ticket renewal prices have been frozen for a sixth consecutive campaign at Carrow Road. Picture: NCFC

NCFC

Norwich City’s players have been called into action to ensure the Canaries can meet demand for season ticket renewals, after a price freeze for a sixth consecutive season was confirmed.

Canaries players including Alex Tettey, Emi Buendia and Tim Krul were on hand to film a light-hearted video featuring sporting director Stuart Webber putting the clubs football stars to work in the Carrow Road ticket office.

“Morning all, are we happy?,” Webber asks as top scorer Teemu Pukki spins on his office chair looking bored. “Good, tell your faces!” the Welshman continues as Christoph Zimmermann gets on with his new role.

There’s even a late cameo from joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, as Tettey puts his feet up and declares: “Ah, this is easy!”

It’s all a bit of fun of course but signals the start of renewal opportunities for more than 20,000 season ticket holders at Carrow Road, who now have until Sunday, February 10 to renew at the best price.

With over 14,000 supporters taking advantage of the direct debit scheme run by the club, and Daniel Farke’s team in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League with 19 games remaining, it’s expected that the superb levels of support shown for the club in recent years will continue.

The price freeze keeps adult renewals ahead of the first deadline in the Barclay, Snake Pit or River End at £499.50 for adults, which equates to £21.72 per game in the Championship, or would be £26.28 in the Premier League, where there would be 19 home games instead of 23.

Prices vary in different areas of the ground for different age groups, with under-21 prices in the River End, or Regency Security Stand as it is now named, at £220.50 before the first deadline (£9.59 per game) and £94.75 for under-18s (£4.12 per game).

• Click here for full price details

Chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, said: “We’re pleased to be able to reward our brilliant, loyal fans by freezing our season ticket prices when some clubs around the country are increasing theirs.

“We were delighted when once again well over 20,000 season ticket holders renewed for this current season and we certainly haven’t been disappointed with the season to date, which has really entertained the fans with goals galore.

“The sense of togetherness on and off the pitch here at the club is stronger than ever with everyone pulling in the same direction and your support is vital as always. We hope that you will continue to support us next season by renewing before our match against Ipswich in February here at Carrow Road to take advantage of the best possible price for your season ticket.”

For full details about renewal head over to canaries.co.uk, visit the Carrow Road ticket office or call 01603 721902. Existing season ticket holders will be sent a renewal package in the post.

