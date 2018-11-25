Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 4-1 romp at the Liberty Stadium

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s impressive troops, who made it six league wins on the spin in Wales.

• Tim Krul

Punished for failing to deal decisively with Kyle Naughton’s long range shot. Decent stops from Bersant Celina’s free kick and powerful second half hit from Wilfried Bony. 6

• Max Aarons

Overlapping burst and pinpoint low cross despatched by Marco Stiepermann. Did not have life all his own way against Daniel James but stuck gamely to his task. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Credit for subduing a dangerous customer in Oli McBurnie. Scottish international escaped only once in chasing down Krul’s spill. 7

• Timm Klose

Another gorgeous long range link up with Emi Buendia for the third goal. Couple of vital clearing headers during Swans’ most threatening spell in the second half. 7

• Jamal Lewis

No complaints with the booking for blocking James. Perhaps more circumspect in his attacking urges than recent weeks. 7

• Alex Tettey

Used all his experience and screening instincts in those early, uncomfortable moments. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Swansea were clearly wise to his influence on this Canaries’ side, in the manner they pressed and harried. Broke the lines superbly in the second half to range forward and tee up Onel Hernandez, who curled a shot wide. 7

• Emi Buendia

Top drawer display. Pressed Celina to force a turnover for the second goal he coolly rolled beyond Erwin Mulder. Then a cushioned header into the path of Teemu Pukki to spark the third before a crossfield spot freed Hernandez to cross for Pukki’s finish. 9

• Marco Stiepermann

Good day at the office. Threaded an intelligent pass into Pukki that led to the opening goal. Got his reward when picked out by Max Aarons later in the half. Decent in tight spaces. 8

• Onel Hernandez

Twisted and turned in the box before picking out Pukki to slot the fourth goal. Not quite offering the same productivity as Buendia in goals and assists of late but more than meriting place in the side. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Speed of thought evident in the near post run and swivelled finish that brought him an 11th Norwich goal in 17 appearances. But his willingness to pull defenders out of position a constant theme again, leading directly to the first and third City goals. 8

City substitutes

• Todd Cantwell n/a

(for Onel Hernandez, 77)

• Mario Vrancic n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 86)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 89)

