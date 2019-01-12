Video

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ivo Pinto has been a loyal servant to Norwich City but his time with the Canaries is coming to an end.

Head coach Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday the Portuguese right-back is in Turkey to tie up a move, after linking up with top-flight side MKE Ankaragücü at their mid-winter training camp.

Pinto is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer and now free to speak to interested clubs overseas.

Farke insisted a break is best for both parties, with the popular defender firmly second choice at right back following the stunning emergence of teenage talent Max Aarons.

“Yes, it is true. Ivo is in talks with a club in Turkey.

“It is not done yet and we are quite relaxed about this situation,” said Farke. “We totally appreciate that Ivo is a brilliant servant for this club for such a long time.

“He was my captain and of course his situation was a bit difficult because he lost his position more or less to an 18-year-old in Max Aarons.

“It is not easy for such an experienced lad like Ivo, who was involved in so many games last season and always there for the team even in the last months.

“Whenever I needed him for a short-term appearance or a start in the cup he was there and delivered with performances.

“For him with his contract ending in the summer it was his wish to be in talks with other clubs, because he has to take care of his future.”

Pinto has made 94 appearances for the Canaries since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2016.

Farke believes the 29-year-old’s loyalty should be rewarded by allowing him to thrash out his future, but the City head coach confirmed there is no change in the status of compatriot Nelson Oliveira.

The striker was also touted with a move to Turkish football prior to the Christmas period but he remains on the margins at Carrow Road.

“No news. Nothing has changed. We made our point of view pretty clear but nothing has changed,” said Farke. “With Ivo, he has done so much for this club we must allow these talks.

“There will be a decision in the next days or weeks until January - whether he wants to stay or wants to go.

“We won’t involve him in the games because it is important he is 100pc clear in his own head.

“If he stays, it is all okay because I know he is a good option.”