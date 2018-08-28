Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 2-2 comeback at Bristol City

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s depleted squad, who battled fresh adversity on and off the pitch at Ashton Gate.

• Tim Krul

Flying first half saves from Jamie Paterson and especially Josh Brownhill. First Bristol goal appeared to dip underneath him. Also a moment of alarm in the second period, when he had to scramble to his feet to clutch Callum O’Dowda’s shot. 7

• Max Aarons

You simply can’t keep a talented teenage full back down. Or out of the headlines. Switched to left wing back. Teemu Pukki or Jordan Rhodes could not have done any better on the trigger move and composed far post headed finish that earned his side a point. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Head coach revealed afterwards he had been up all night with the flu. In the circumstances and given the injury stories around Timm Klose and Grant Hanley this was above and beyond the call. Teed up the opener with a sharp turn and pinpoint pass for Pukki. Blemish was failing to close down Famara Diedhiou on the first home goal. 7

• Ben Godfrey

Threw his body on the line more than once. Big vote of confidence to earn another start. 7

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

• Jamal Lewis

Beaten too easily by Andreas Weimann in the move that led to the Robins’ equaliser. 6

• Alex Tettey

Trying shift. First half booking and then fortunate to escape a second yellow for a clear tug back early in the second period. Also dallied with consequences in the turnover that led to the hosts’ first half equaliser. 6

• Mario Vrancic

Second best for long spells. One or two glimpses of his passing range in the final quarter. 6

• Emi Buendia

Poorest City display for some time. Albeit mitigation required, given Daniel Farke revealed afterwards he was one of those suffering with illness 6

• Marco Stiepermann

Absolutely top drawer finish. Spilt blood for the cause. Finished the contest with his head swathed in bandages. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Another suffering with a virus. Well below the influential displays of late. 6

• Teemu Pukki

With City’s midfield on the back foot he lacked genuine service in the first hour or so. Opening chance before the break arguably his best, when he slammed a shot against Niki Mäenpää. 6

City substitutes

• Grant Hanley 7

Solid in the air at the back. Nearly capped an memorable comeback with a late burst and shot

(for Christoph Zimmermann, 60)

• Onel Hernandez n/a

(for Todd Cantwell, 76)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Alex Tettey, 77)

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt