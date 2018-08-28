Search

Advanced search

Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 01:10 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 01:10 16 December 2018

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 2-2 comeback at Bristol City

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s depleted squad, who battled fresh adversity on and off the pitch at Ashton Gate.

• Tim Krul

Flying first half saves from Jamie Paterson and especially Josh Brownhill. First Bristol goal appeared to dip underneath him. Also a moment of alarm in the second period, when he had to scramble to his feet to clutch Callum O’Dowda’s shot. 7

• Max Aarons

You simply can’t keep a talented teenage full back down. Or out of the headlines. Switched to left wing back. Teemu Pukki or Jordan Rhodes could not have done any better on the trigger move and composed far post headed finish that earned his side a point. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Head coach revealed afterwards he had been up all night with the flu. In the circumstances and given the injury stories around Timm Klose and Grant Hanley this was above and beyond the call. Teed up the opener with a sharp turn and pinpoint pass for Pukki. Blemish was failing to close down Famara Diedhiou on the first home goal. 7

• Ben Godfrey

Threw his body on the line more than once. Big vote of confidence to earn another start. 7

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

• Jamal Lewis

Beaten too easily by Andreas Weimann in the move that led to the Robins’ equaliser. 6

• Alex Tettey

Trying shift. First half booking and then fortunate to escape a second yellow for a clear tug back early in the second period. Also dallied with consequences in the turnover that led to the hosts’ first half equaliser. 6

• Mario Vrancic

Second best for long spells. One or two glimpses of his passing range in the final quarter. 6

• Emi Buendia

Poorest City display for some time. Albeit mitigation required, given Daniel Farke revealed afterwards he was one of those suffering with illness 6

• Marco Stiepermann

Absolutely top drawer finish. Spilt blood for the cause. Finished the contest with his head swathed in bandages. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Another suffering with a virus. Well below the influential displays of late. 6

• Teemu Pukki

With City’s midfield on the back foot he lacked genuine service in the first hour or so. Opening chance before the break arguably his best, when he slammed a shot against Niki Mäenpää. 6

City substitutes

• Grant Hanley 7

Solid in the air at the back. Nearly capped an memorable comeback with a late burst and shot

(for Christoph Zimmermann, 60)

• Onel Hernandez n/a

(for Todd Cantwell, 76)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Alex Tettey, 77)

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Updated Wroxham Bridge re-opens after crash between two cars

Wroxham Bridge was closed after a crash. Pic: Scott Rose.

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell

Updated Police warn drivers to take care amid cold and windy weather in Norfolk

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Robins draw

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his views on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City from Ashton Gate.

Opinion ‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

David Freezer
Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: Mind games playing a crucial part in Norwich City’s success

Robin Sainty
Ben Godfrey in action during his first Championship start for Norwich, against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

David Freezer
Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Opinion Chris Lakey: If Norwich City’s player of the season voting opened now, who would be your choice?

Chris Lakey
Moritz Leitner and Alex Tettey - PoTS contenders Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bristol City 2 Norwich City 2 – Aarons to the rescue as Canaries’ fine unbeaten run continues

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/12/2018

Opinion ‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons earns Norwich City a point at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists