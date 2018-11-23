Video

Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira needs to leave Norwich City in January.

The Portugal international was unable to get a summer move, after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke, but sporting director Stuart Webber admits a New Year divorce is best for both parties.

“If he stays, no one really wins,” he said. “We are open to offers for him in January. He is open to leaving because he knows he needs to play football.

“As a club we have an expensive asset sat there and for him his career is disappearing and you only get one opportunity. He knows that. Nelson and I have an honest relationship.

“We speak at least once a week on it. It is very professional. There are no problems.

“He has not been banished out of the group. He trains every day. I can’t speak highly of how he has handled it.”

Webber revealed at the annual shareholders’ meeting the club had rejected offers for Swiss international defender Timm Klose last summer but there was no firm interest in Oliveira, who has not featured for the Canaries since the final day of the previous campaign.

“We never had anything direct. Hopefully that changes this winter,” said Webber. “No direct offers to us (last summer). There was some interest guided to us from his agent, which his agent said were not of interest to Nelson. We respected that.

“We were very honest with him towards the end of last season. He was honest with us.

“And the same at the start of this season, once we had signed Teemu (Pukki) and Jordan (Rhodes). So far, with how the strikers have done, that has been justified from our point of view. We have not had a situation where we need Nelson. For him, he needs to get out and go and play football.

“He is 27, a full international, and it is doing him no good to not be playing, or playing the odd game for the under-23s.

“What I would say is Nelson has been unbelievably professional in terms of his attitude in training. He works hard, he keeps himself fit, but unfortunately for him he is not part of the group.”

The former Benfica forward is under contract at Carrow Road until 2020, after signing a four-year deal in 2016.

Oliveira has plundered 19 league goals in 65 appearances for the Canaries.