Search

Advanced search

Video

Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

23 November, 2018 - 17:48
Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira needs to leave Norwich City in January.

The Portugal international was unable to get a summer move, after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke, but sporting director Stuart Webber admits a New Year divorce is best for both parties.

“If he stays, no one really wins,” he said. “We are open to offers for him in January. He is open to leaving because he knows he needs to play football.

“As a club we have an expensive asset sat there and for him his career is disappearing and you only get one opportunity. He knows that. Nelson and I have an honest relationship.

“We speak at least once a week on it. It is very professional. There are no problems.

“He has not been banished out of the group. He trains every day. I can’t speak highly of how he has handled it.”

Webber revealed at the annual shareholders’ meeting the club had rejected offers for Swiss international defender Timm Klose last summer but there was no firm interest in Oliveira, who has not featured for the Canaries since the final day of the previous campaign.

“We never had anything direct. Hopefully that changes this winter,” said Webber. “No direct offers to us (last summer). There was some interest guided to us from his agent, which his agent said were not of interest to Nelson. We respected that.

“We were very honest with him towards the end of last season. He was honest with us.

“And the same at the start of this season, once we had signed Teemu (Pukki) and Jordan (Rhodes). So far, with how the strikers have done, that has been justified from our point of view. We have not had a situation where we need Nelson. For him, he needs to get out and go and play football.

“He is 27, a full international, and it is doing him no good to not be playing, or playing the odd game for the under-23s.

“What I would say is Nelson has been unbelievably professional in terms of his attitude in training. He works hard, he keeps himself fit, but unfortunately for him he is not part of the group.”

The former Benfica forward is under contract at Carrow Road until 2020, after signing a four-year deal in 2016.

Oliveira has plundered 19 league goals in 65 appearances for the Canaries.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police pledge extra patrols after Norwich bomb threat found ‘not credible’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Michael Bailey
Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

michael bailey
Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Updated TEAM NEWS: Grant Hanley set for U23s run out

Grant Hanley is not set to be involved at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated RECAP: Norwich City’s AGM

Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists