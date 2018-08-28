Search

The Norwich City Debate - Your questions answered

PUBLISHED: 13:54 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 03 December 2018

Mario Vrancic takes a tumble in Norwich City's 3-1 win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic takes a tumble in Norwich City's 3-1 win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer hosted our latest pinkun.com online chat.

City returned to the top of the Championship with a 3-1 home win over Paul Warne’s Rotherham United at the weekend. Todd Cantwell inspired a second half fightback that brought him a first senior goal for the club, with Max Aarons also notching his first league goal for the club.

The boys discussed what next for Daniel Farke’s squad, as they gear up for an important festive period.

Ed Balls also announced shortly after that Millers’ victory he will step down as chairman and a director later this month and that was a topic for some City fans.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week, on most Monday lunchtimes through the season from 1pm, over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window above.

