News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Kyle Lafferty makes Rangers return

person

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:17 PM August 22, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is back at Rangers Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images L

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is back at Rangers Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty has signed a two year deal with old club Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Lafferty spent four years at Ibrox but has completed a protracted move from Hearts - where he plundered 19 goals in 45 appearances after leaving Carrow Road in 2017 - to link up with Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was largely a bit part player at the Canaries, after being signed by Neil Adams, and scored four goals in 39 appearances for the club in a spell that included loan stints in Turkey and at Birmingham City.

Hearts reportedly knocked back an opening offer of £200,000 for the Northern Ireland international earlier this summer, but Rangers managed to seal the deal in time for Lafftery to be eligible to feature in their Europa League play-off, first leg tie later this week.

Lafferty won three league titles at Rangers, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups in his previous stint at Rangers and has re-ignited his career north of the border. The striker bagged the winner for Hearts against Celtic in his final start for the Jambos, and had formed an effective spearhead in Edinburgh witht City loanee Steven Naismith.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth

Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus