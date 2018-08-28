Search

FA hit Bradley Johnson with four-game ban

PUBLISHED: 21:44 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:08 30 November 2018

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

PA Wire

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson has landed a four-game ban from the FA for allegedly biting Stoke’s Joe Allen.

The incident, which occurred during Derby’s 2-1 defeat in the Potteries on Wednesday, was not seen by any of the match officials at the time.

Johnson was already suspended for the Rams’ weekend game against Swansea, after picking up a fifth yellow card this season following the incident, but an additional four game ban will not prevent him from a potential Carrow Road reunion, with Frank Lampard’s promotion hopefuls scheduled to visit Norwich on December 29.

“Bradley Johnson has been suspended for four games after he was found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient,” the FA said in a statement.

“The Derby County player was involved in an incident with Stoke City’s Joe Allen during Wednesday’s game (November 28) which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera.

“Johnson denied the charge of violent conduct with an independent regulatory commission then considering the FA’s allegation that the three-match sanction should be increased.

“In addition to the suspension for violent conduct, the player will also serve a one-match ban for accumulating five cautions.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Johnson was pictured grabbing Allen’s shirt with his teeth during a fracas after Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo had been sent off.

But Welsh international Allen defended Johnson after the match, claiming he had not been bitten.

“He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I’m worried about and I don’t think it should go any further than that,” Allen said.

Both players were booked by referee Darren England for their part in the melee.

When incidents such as this are missed by the referee and his assistants they are referred to a panel of three former elite match officials.

Johnson joined the Rams from Norwich in September 2015 after a pivotal role in guiding the Canaries to promotion from the Championship the previous season under Alex Neil.

Derby released a statement on their official site on Friday evening stating they will now conduct their own internal inquiry.

It read: ‘Derby County does not expect, nor condone, any of its players to behave in the manner witnessed in the incident on Wednesday evening.

The club will be conducting its own internal disciplinary hearing in relation to the matter and as such will make no further comment.’

Live

