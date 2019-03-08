Video

Farke reveals why Leitner is made for the Premier League

Moritz Leitner grabbed his chance in the Norwich City starting line up against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner has the 'natural arrogance' to light up Norwich City's Premier League season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfield maestro impressed during the Canaries' 3-1 home win over Newcastle United in his first start of the new campaign.

Leitner topped the passing charts at Carrow Road in an influential display that underlined his high value to Daniel Farke.

"Top class. Top class performance," he said. "We needed his calmness on the ball in that game.

"We had to take the quality of Newcastle as far away from our goal as we could. I was absolutely delighted with his performance. He was highly motivated to use this chance.

"Mo, you don't have to speak about his capability. He has a natural arrogance on the pitch, in a positive way, and we will need that this season. He controlled the game in many ways. We were good in our technical play."

Leitner came in for Kenny McLean, who had missed two days training with a back complaint, after an eye-catching cameo in the opening night league defeat against Liverpool.

"It was a difficult call to leave him out (at Anfield). Moritz is a key player but I want to stress that does not mean playing every week and every second on the pitch," said Farke. "It depends for each opponent which players we need in those positions. Moritz is great when we want to try and control the ball and we are there with lots of possession to keep the ball.

"Against Liverpool it was also important we had people on the pitch to handle their physical threats and dynamic players.

"In that last 35 minutes when he came on I was pleased with Moritz. He had an impact and he's in good shape."

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker is now in pole position to retain his place when Chelsea head to Carrow Road this weekend.

"Another difficult team. We know with our opportunities and possibilities we have to be on the top of our game to be competitive," said the City chief. "Carrow Road is rocking at the moment.

"It is a great place to be in our living room. If we can go further on with this unity then we are capable to create many surprises, and we will need to do that with this spirit.

"We need to concentrate on our topics and the results will take care of themselves. I am not addicted to the results."