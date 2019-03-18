Search

18 March, 2019 - 18:00
Tom Trybull celebrates City's victory at Rotherham, a sixth win on the spin Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City are once again mixing it with some of the giants of European football, after fantastic recent form pushed Daniel Farke’s team clear at the top of the Championship.

Form table for Europe's top five professional nations for the last 20 games, as of March 18, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.co.ukForm table for Europe's top five professional nations for the last 20 games, as of March 18, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.co.uk

Football statistics website Transfermarkt.co.uk keep an international form table, which shows the Canaries have matched Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for form in the last five matches.

That is based on teams playing in Europe’s five top professional nations of England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, with City’s six-match winning streak lifting them to the summit of that table.

Not for the first time this season, the Championship leaders have also won eight of their last 10, matching Italian leaders Juventus and Spanish side Osasuna on 25 points from a possible 30.

Only PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City (27 points) and Barcelona (26) have achieved more in the past 10 games, with all of those teams fighting for the top-flight title in their respective countries.

That places Norwich in joint sixth place, ahead of huge clubs including Real Madrid (24 points), AC Milan, Manchester United (23) and Arsenal on 22.

Three English clubs are in that mix as well, with City’s promotion rivals Sheffield United, League One leaders Luton and Alex Neil’s play-off chasing Preston all having taken 24 points from a possible 30.

MORE: Farke declares City’s season a success after Rotherham victory

Form table for Europe's top five professional nations for the last 10 games, as of March 18, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.co.ukForm table for Europe's top five professional nations for the last 10 games, as of March 18, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.co.uk

That form table can also be extended to 20 matches, reflecting favourably on Farke’s team, sitting joint 12th with Napoli thanks to 12 wins and six draws claiming 42 points from a possible 60.

PSG are out in front with 53 points as they once again romp to the French title, with Barcelona and Juventus (51), Liverpool (49) and Manchester City, Luton and Osasuna (48) not far behind.

Sheffield United are a point ahead of Norwich over 20 games but the Canaries have managed more than clubs including Manchester United, Atletico Madrid (41), Tottenham, Real Madrid, Leeds (40) and AC Milan (39) by that measure.

It’s all just a bit of fun of course, but with City having won six games on the spin twice in a season for the very first time – according to the ever-reliable @NCFCnumbers Twitter account – it reflects just how well the season is progressing.

Farke’s side sit five points clear of third-placed Leeds with eight games remaining and now have a two-week international break to prepare for a final push to seal promotion to the Premier League.

• Click here to see the full form tables at Transfermarkt.co.uk

Topic Tags:

