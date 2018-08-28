TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix after a hamstring injury for Norwich City’s Championship home game against Millwall - but Daniel Farke revealed Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic have only trained towards the end of the week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Farke, speaking at Colney on Friday lunchtime, said both Klose (ankle) and Vrancic (calf) had been struggling with knocks in the early part of this week but the head coach expects the duo to be in contention for his matchday 18.

Ivo Pinto (back) is also available, after sitting out last weekend’s thumping 4-0 Championship win Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes returns to the ranks after being ineligible against his parent club.

Cantwell had missed out in recent games but is in contention for the Lions’ visit.

“Yes, Todd is fine. He has trained with us but because he was out for two-and-a-half weeks maybe not an option for the starting line up,” said Farke. “He is available for Millwall.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

“Ivo, all okay. But not easy because of the homegrown rule. Timm and Mario were a bit doubtful. Timm got a hit on his ankle and was pretty swollen. He was able to train with us the past two days. I was a bit concerned at the start of the week but we had a proper, intense session on Friday. He can play.

“Mario had some problems with his calf. Understandable after playing two games in four days with a lot of load after several weeks with no game. He has been able to train in the last few days.

“Marco Stiepermann has trained all week after his tonsillitis and Jordan is available.”

Grant Hanley has trained this week but Farke is in no rush to push him back into contention ahead of the international break while fellow Scottish international Kenny McLean is stepping up his return from ankle surgery.

“It would have been a topic if Timm was out for this game,” he said. “We don’t have to take any risks now and the best thing is to have these two more training weeks. He has been back in team training for a few days. It is good to have him back.

“Kenny is now doing some running back out on the pitch. He still has to add to this the ability to change direction, not just speed. He can’t return to team training during the international break but maybe soon after. We have to be patient.”

Louis Thompson (shoulder), Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

• Re-live the main press conference lines in the window above