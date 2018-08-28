Search

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:09 09 November 2018

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix after a hamstring injury for Norwich City’s Championship home game against Millwall - but Daniel Farke revealed Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic have only trained towards the end of the week.

Farke, speaking at Colney on Friday lunchtime, said both Klose (ankle) and Vrancic (calf) had been struggling with knocks in the early part of this week but the head coach expects the duo to be in contention for his matchday 18.

Ivo Pinto (back) is also available, after sitting out last weekend’s thumping 4-0 Championship win Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes returns to the ranks after being ineligible against his parent club.

Cantwell had missed out in recent games but is in contention for the Lions’ visit.

“Yes, Todd is fine. He has trained with us but because he was out for two-and-a-half weeks maybe not an option for the starting line up,” said Farke. “He is available for Millwall.

“Ivo, all okay. But not easy because of the homegrown rule. Timm and Mario were a bit doubtful. Timm got a hit on his ankle and was pretty swollen. He was able to train with us the past two days. I was a bit concerned at the start of the week but we had a proper, intense session on Friday. He can play.

“Mario had some problems with his calf. Understandable after playing two games in four days with a lot of load after several weeks with no game. He has been able to train in the last few days.

“Marco Stiepermann has trained all week after his tonsillitis and Jordan is available.”

Grant Hanley has trained this week but Farke is in no rush to push him back into contention ahead of the international break while fellow Scottish international Kenny McLean is stepping up his return from ankle surgery.

“It would have been a topic if Timm was out for this game,” he said. “We don’t have to take any risks now and the best thing is to have these two more training weeks. He has been back in team training for a few days. It is good to have him back.

“Kenny is now doing some running back out on the pitch. He still has to add to this the ability to change direction, not just speed. He can’t return to team training during the international break but maybe soon after. We have to be patient.”

Louis Thompson (shoulder), Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

