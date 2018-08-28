Norwich City v Millwall: The Lowdown
PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 10 November 2018
Paul Chesterton
Can Norwich City tame the Lions? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.
NORWICH TEAM NEWS
Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Ivo Pinto (back) are back in contention after missing the 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Stiepermann (tonsillitis) has also had a full week’s training but Timm Klose (ankle) and Mario Vrancic (calf) remain injury doubts.
The pair only returned to training later in the week, but head coach Daniel Farke hinted on Friday he expected the duo to be available. Jordan Rhodes is back in the mix after being ineligible against his parent club.
Grant Hanley has trained with the squad this week, after his quad problem, but Farke is unlikely to rush him back for this game. Kenny McLean is now running on the grass after ankle surgery.
Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.
MILLWALL TEAM NEWS
Midfielder Jed Wallace could be pushing for a start after a 30-minute cameo last week following a calf injury. Former City striker Steve Morison is also in the party.
FROM THE DUGOUT
“Neil Harris is doing a brilliant job at Millwall but on this topic I don’t think he was perfect, in what he described when looking at our way. I can only judge what happened here since I arrived in the last 18 months.
In that period, no other club in this country has earned as much in transfer fees as we have. I am not sure what our most expensive signing is but it wasn’t unbelievably expensive. I know that much.
“We are probably the most inexperienced side in the league with the most academy products. It is difficult to say there is a big signing. That is our way. It is not so important what anyone else thinks.”
Daniel Farke, on his rival’s assessment of City’s apparent spending power
“They probably see themselves roughly where they should be, in the top six. They sold some players in the summer to make a lot of money, but they’ve spent a lot of money in the last few years to build their squad. It’s coming to fruition now, for the first real time.
“But we don’t worry about that. We haven’t worried about that for the last 15 months. We prepare diligently as ever for the opponent and the quality they’ve got.
“For me this weekend, yes it’s about stopping them, but it’s about us being better.”
Neil Harris
POSSIBLE LINE-UPS
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.
Millwall (4-3-1-2): Amos, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, Skalak, Leonard, Williams, Ferguson, Elliott, Gregory.
BOSS FOCUS – NEIL HARRIS
Lions’ legend as a player and now manager. Harris has enjoyed play-off success as both a player a boss at the Den. Topped Teddy Sheringham as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer during a 10-year stint.
Started his coaching route at development level before guiding Millwall to the Championship in 2017 and then guided the Londoners to an eighth-placed finish last season.
BY THE BOOK
Norwich: 17/20
Draw: 5/2
Millwall: 10/3
(Odds provided by SkyBet)
REFEREE – JEREMY SIMPSON (LANCS)
Chalked off a potential hat-trick clinching goal for Jordan Rhodes in the recent 4-3 Carabao Cup win at Wycombe.