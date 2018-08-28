Breaking News

Mario Vrancic lifts PFA fans’ award

Mario Vrancic has won the PFA fans' player-of-the-month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Mario Vrancic is the PFA fans’ Championship player-of-the-month for January.

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month award for January

Norwich City’s in-form midfielder polled 45pc of the vote in the week-long poll that attracted supporters’ votes from across the country.

Vrancic headed Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen to win the award, while Chelsea’s on loan Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham, Blackburn keeper David Raya and Brentford duo Rico Henry and Said Benrahma were also shortlisted.

City’s Bosnian international impressed after grabbing his chance following injuries to Alex Tettey and Moritz Leitner.

His citation read: ‘Vrancic scored in the win over Birmingham after being recalled to the side and registered an assist at Brentford. However it was his defensive work rate that shone through, winning 22 tackles in his four appearances.’

Vrancic continued in the same eye-catching vein last weekend at Leeds, with two goals and a prominent role in Teemu Pukki’s strike in the 3-1 Championship away win that propelled Daniel Farke’s side top, ahead of this weekend’s East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town.