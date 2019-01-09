Canaries midfielder extends loan deal until end of the season

Devonte Aransibia has extended his loan spell at Billericay Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norwich City midfielder Devonte Aransibia will remain with non-league Billericay Town for the remainder of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a successful month's loan with us, we are pleased to announce we have signed Devonte Aransibia on until the end of the season.

A big thank you to @NorwichCityFC for all your help pic.twitter.com/Fh9E3rzNPR — Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) January 9, 2019

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in nine games for the National League South side, scoring a hat-trick on his debut, an 8-1 thrashing of lower level Saffron Walden in the Essex Senior Cup.

He scored again in his next game, a 2-0 win at Eastbourne Borough in the second tier of the non-league pyramid, and helped Billericay end a run of four defeats on the spin with a 3-2 win at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

Ricay sit seventh in the National league South table but only three points adrift of third, with a game in hand.

The Londoner has been with the Canaries for five years and scored once in 13 games for City’s U23s this season before heading out on loan.